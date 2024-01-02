News
Bartlesville
2024 Baby Derby Winners
Tom Davis
Congratulations, to our 2024 Bartlesville Radio Baby Derby winners, Kristin and Joseph Bridges and baby girl Josie Bridges.
Little Josie was born New Year's Day at 1:32pm at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville weighing in at 6 pounds and 11oz.
The Bridges family wins: A Gift Basket from Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center (Received directly from hospital); Baby’s First Bible from Get Real Ministries; A Dinner for Mom from Senior Salsa ; A Gift Basket from Susie Q’s Vintage Mall ; $50 Gift Card from Truity Credit Union; A Perfectly Posh Mommy Necklace from Windle’s Rock & Jewelry (Gift Certificate); A Bouquet of Flowers from Flowerland (Gift Certificate); $50 Sterling’s Grille Gift Certificate from Arnold Moore and Neekamp Funeral Home; A Gift Card from Rep. Judd Strom ; A Gift Basket from The Prairie Cottage ; and A Dinner for Mom from Mexico Viejo.
