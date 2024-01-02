Posted: Jan 02, 2024 2:03 AMUpdated: Jan 02, 2024 7:59 AM

Tom Davis

Congratulations, to our 2024 Bartlesville Radio Baby Derby winners, Kristin and Joseph Bridges and b aby girl Josie Bridges.

Little Josie was born New Year's Day at 1:32pm at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville weighing in at 6 pounds and 11oz.