Posted: Dec 13, 2023 2:43 PMUpdated: Dec 13, 2023 2:43 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order Wednesday prohibiting state agencies to practice or fund most aspects of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives - also known as DEI.

The governor says many DEI practices and policies are dividing Oklahomans. He says the executive order is meant to address that

Stitt says the executive order is meant to instill equal treatment for all, r egardless of race, sex or national origin

State agencies will be required to report back to the Governor's Office and the State Legislature on all DEI programs by May 2024.

Here is a listing of the basic DEI requirements addressed in the executive order

Grant or support diversity, equity, and inclusion positions, departments, activities, procedures, or programs to the extent they grant preferential treatment based on one person’s particular race, color, sex, ethnicity, or national origin over another’s; mandate any person to participate in, listen to, or receive any education, training, activities, procedures, or programming to the extent such education, training, activity, or procedure grants preferences based on one person’s particular race, color, sex, ethnicity, or national origin over another’s; mandate any person swear, certify, or agree to any loyalty oath that favors or prefers one particular race, color, sex, ethnicity, or national origin over another; mandate any person to certify or declare agreement with, recognition of, or adherence to, any particular political, philosophical, religious, or other ideological viewpoint; mandate any applicant for employment provide a diversity, equity, and inclusion statement or give any applicant for employment preferential consideration based on the provision of such a diversity, equity, and inclusion statement; or mandate any person to disclose their pronouns.

HERE'S A LINK TO THE FULL EXECUTIVE ORDER