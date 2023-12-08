Posted: Dec 08, 2023 2:34 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2023 2:37 PM

Thousands of school children in Nowata and Washington counties will have a better Christmas thanks to a Cherokee Nation Tribal Leader and the U.S. Marine Corps.

It’s been a labor of love for Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Dora Smith-Patzkowski. She says she learned about the Marine Toys for Tots Native American Program from some friends in the Osage Nation who have been participating for years. Since 1980, the Marine Toys for To ts Native American Program has grown to benefit more than 180,000 children who live on reservations.

Now the program is coming to the 12th District of the Cherokee Reservation, thanks to Patzkowski.

On Friday, dozens of volunteers gathered at the Cherokee Cultural Community Center in Dewey to sort through more than 50,000 toys and books. Each public school student from as young as PreK all the up to Sixth Grade in Nowata and Washington counties will receive two toys and one book for Christmas.

Patzkowski says the outpouring of spirit has not only bolstered her pride in being Cherokee, but also impacted her faith.

Patzkowski says she hopes the program continues to grow into other districts of the Cherokee Reservation as well. She says she wants as many children as possible to have something special for the holidays.