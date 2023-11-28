Posted: Nov 28, 2023 2:54 PMUpdated: Nov 28, 2023 2:54 PM

Ty Loftis

The Dance Maker Academy is once again performing The Nutcracker at the Constantine Theater in Pawhuska during the second weekend of December.

The non-profit dance school in Pawhuska will perform on Saturday and Sunday with the first show taking place at 7 p.m. and Sunday's matinee taking place at 3 p.m. The Constantine Theater is located at 110 W. Main Street in Pawhuska.