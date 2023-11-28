Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Nov 28, 2023

Dance Maker Academy Performing The Nutcracker

Ty Loftis

The Dance Maker Academy is once again performing The Nutcracker at the Constantine Theater in Pawhuska during the second weekend of December.

 

The non-profit dance school in Pawhuska will perform on Saturday and Sunday with the first show taking place at 7 p.m. and Sunday's matinee taking place at 3 p.m. The Constantine Theater is located at 110 W. Main Street in Pawhuska.


