Posted: Nov 28, 2023 2:54 PMUpdated: Nov 28, 2023 2:54 PM
Dance Maker Academy Performing The Nutcracker
Ty Loftis
The Dance Maker Academy is once again performing The Nutcracker at the Constantine Theater in Pawhuska during the second weekend of December.
The non-profit dance school in Pawhuska will perform on Saturday and Sunday with the first show taking place at 7 p.m. and Sunday's matinee taking place at 3 p.m. The Constantine Theater is located at 110 W. Main Street in Pawhuska.
