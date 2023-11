Posted: Nov 10, 2023 10:37 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2023 10:37 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville firefighters are tending to a house fire at 141 Debell.

Smoke is visible from under the roof at the front of the house. The cause and the damage cost is unknown at this time.

No word on injuries as this time.

This is a developing story.