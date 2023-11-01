Posted: Nov 01, 2023 9:51 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2023 9:52 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Dewey BBQ Cook-off is planned for Saturday, Nov. 11 along East Don Tyler Avenue in downtown Dewey.

Organizers say all types of smokers are welcome and there is a $100 entry fee for those wishing to compete. There are four categories and competitors must enter in all four in order to win the grand championship.

Cooks will meet at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10. On the day of the cook-off, the People’s Choice competition begins at 12:30 p.m.

For more information, email deweybbqcomp@gmail.com, or call David Weatherspoon at 918-534-7158.