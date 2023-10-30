Posted: Oct 30, 2023 4:24 PMUpdated: Oct 30, 2023 4:24 PM

Chase McNutt

A man was arrested over the weekend on the charges of DUI of drugs, possession of controlled dangerous substance, carrying a firearm while under the influence, and possession of paraphernalia. Joseph Dozier was arrested after officers discovered he was intoxicated after leaving his vehicle.

When searching the vehicle, officers found a double-barreled shotgun inside. They also found methamphetamine on his person along with a red plastic straw that was cut at an angle. Dozier was arrested on the above charges.

His bond was set at $10,000 and his next court date is set for Nov. 15th.