Posted: Oct 18, 2023 2:15 PMUpdated: Oct 18, 2023 2:21 PM
Caney Schools Move to 4-day Week Due to Water Shortage
Chris Freund & Nathan Thompson
The severe water shortage in Caney, Kansas forces changes for the rest of the semester in the Caney school district.
Beginning Monday, Oct. 30, the district will move to a four-day school week to limit water use in schools. With over half of Caney students living outside the Caney city limits, Superintendent Blake Vargas says that will greatly help the water situation, but will not hurt students academically.
Vargas says he understands that the extra day will impact families who use childcare, but it is a necessity when a no-water situation is even a slight possibility.
Vargas says switching from water fountains to bottled water has brought an interesting consequence.
Other modifications at the schools include no showers at the school, water dispensers donated by Atmos Energy to replace bottled water, and a possible modified sports schedule with less home games until the water situation improves. Alternate restroom facilities will be used along with port-a-potties during sporting events, weather permitting. The alternate trailer restrooms will also be used during the school day, but Vargas says safety will continue to be a priority, with all students being supervised while entering and exiting the building, and accommodations made for students and staff with accessibility issues.
