City of Bartlesville
Posted: Oct 16, 2023 9:12 PMUpdated: Oct 16, 2023 9:12 PM
City Council Gives Final Approval for Buffalo Roam Studios Plan
Nathan Thompson
The Bartlesville City Council held a special meeting Monday to approve several terms to bring Buffalo Roam Studios to Bartlesville.
Buffalo Roam Studios will work out of the former First Christian Church building at Silas Avenue and Osage Avenue near The Center, Price Tower and Unity Square, bringing a full movie production facility and film academy to Bartlesville. Since the productions of "To The Wonder," "August: Osage County," "Killers of the Flower Moon," and several other productions, Bartlesville has become a movie-making destination — bringing millions of dollars to the local economy.
A portion of the actions City Council took on Monday is to finalize the lease agreement, the eventual sale of the First Christian Church property to Buffalo Roam and $2 million in incentives to make the project a reality. First Christian Church deeded their former building to the city for future use. Buffalo Roam Studios won a competitive process to receive the city's incentives.
City Manager Mike Bailey explains the terms of the agreement.
Buffalo Roam Studios is expected to close on the transaction at the end of October. The majority of the film academy and studio is expected to open in July 2024. A new soundstage will be built next to the former First Christian Church, with a full completion date set for the end of December 2025.
