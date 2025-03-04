Posted: Mar 04, 2025 12:17 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2025 2:12 PM

Ty Loftis

A staff member at Bartlesville's Wayside Elementary School has tested positive for measles. This person was at the school on Monday and the district was notified of the positive test on Tuesday.

In a memo that was sent out, custodians at Wayside Elementary have completed a deep cleaning of surfaces and were continuing to re-treat as many areas as possible. Executive Director of Technology and Communications, Granger Meador says as of Tuesday afternoon, he hasn't heard of anyone else contracting the disease, but says the district is doing all it can to inform family members of what is going on.

Public Information Officer from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Erica Rankin-Riley says as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the OSDH has no confirmed positive measles cases across the state.