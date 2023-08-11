News
Osage County
Posted: Aug 11, 2023 11:54 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2023 11:54 AM
Shidler Car Show Coming Up
Ty Loftis
The 20th annual Shidler Car Show is coming up next Saturday. There will be several classic and custom cars on display. The event will start at 9 a.m. with awards being presented at 2 p.m. There will be door prizes handed out and concession stands available thanks to the Shidler Volunteer Fire Department.
For those who register before Thursday, participants will only have to play $15. Those who sign up after that will pay $20. Dash plaques are available for the first 150 entries. The event takes place rain or shine.
