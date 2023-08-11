Posted: Aug 11, 2023 11:54 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2023 11:54 AM

Ty Loftis

The 20th annual Shidler Car Show is coming up next Saturday. There will be several classic and custom cars on display. The event will start at 9 a.m. with awards being presented at 2 p.m. There will be door prizes handed out and concession stands available thanks to the Shidler Volunteer Fire Department.

For those who register before Thursday, participants will only have to play $15. Those who sign up after that will pay $20. Dash plaques are available for the first 150 entries. The event takes place rain or shine.