Posted: Aug 11, 2023 9:39 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2023 9:55 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning to make a decision on a cancelation request for a bridge project.

According to an agenda, the commissioners will discuss a resolution to cancel a bridge replacement project over Timberlake Creek in District 2 because of available funding and because of a landowner objection.

The commissioners will then receive several reports from various county departments and then will open bids for two all-terrain vehicles, known as firefighting mules, for Washington County Emergency Management.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.