Posted: Aug 10, 2023 12:55 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2023 12:55 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Chelsea man is in fair condition after hitting a tree while driving an ATV Thursday morning.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 55-year-old Kevin Stienbarger was riding on his 2003 Honda ATV early Thursday morning when he struck a tree near NS 4200 Road, about 5 miles west of Chelsea in Rogers County. Troopers say Stienbarger was ejected approximately 3-5 feet from the ATV.

Troopers on scene say Stienbarger had an odor of alcohol when they arrived. He was transported via medical helicopter to a Tulsa hospital with head and trunk internal injuries.

The OHP is investigating the crash.