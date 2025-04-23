Posted: Apr 23, 2025 4:25 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2025 4:28 PM

Xander Trotter

This week’s featured pet at the Bartlesville SPCA is Blondie, a smiling and playful Black-Mouth Cur who is an absolute sweetheart. She is very full of energy, so she would not be afraid to make new friends or join you on your next walk, jog, or hike. Blondie would be an ideal companion for an active lifestyle! Whether you're a seasoned dog owner or new to the idea of having a pup, Blondie just might be the perfect addition to your home—and your heart.

If you’re wanting to add a furry friend to your home but are worried about size, don’t be! Blondie is on the smaller side, so if you prefer a more petite pup she would be great for you. She is a little over 4 years old and incredibly friendly. She is excited to meet new friends that she can play with! She’s one of those dogs who radiates happiness. She’s always wagging her tail, ready for the next play session, cuddle, or adventure!