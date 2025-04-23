News
Posted: Apr 23, 2025 4:25 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2025 4:28 PM
SPCA Featured Pet of the Week
Xander Trotter
This week’s featured pet at the Bartlesville SPCA is Blondie, a smiling and playful Black-Mouth Cur who is an absolute sweetheart. She is very full of energy, so she would not be afraid to make new friends or join you on your next walk, jog, or hike. Blondie would be an ideal companion for an active lifestyle! Whether you're a seasoned dog owner or new to the idea of having a pup, Blondie just might be the perfect addition to your home—and your heart.
If you’re wanting to add a furry friend to your home but are worried about size, don’t be! Blondie is on the smaller side, so if you prefer a more petite pup she would be great for you. She is a little over 4 years old and incredibly friendly. She is excited to meet new friends that she can play with! She’s one of those dogs who radiates happiness. She’s always wagging her tail, ready for the next play session, cuddle, or adventure!
Right now, the staff and volunteers at the Bartlesville SPCA are giving her the love and attention she deserves while she waits for her forever home. They know that she’s going to make an incredible companion for someone, she just needs the right person or family to come along and give her the chance she deserves. If you or someone you know may be interested in giving her a loving home, visit the Bartlesville SPCA for more information, and make sure to give Blondie a visit!
