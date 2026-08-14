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Nowata County News
Posted: Aug 14, 2026 2:26 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2026 2:26 PM
City of Nowata Proposing Charter Change
Brian McSweeney
Voters in the City of Nowata will vote on a proposed charter change by the city on Aug. 25.
The City of Nowata is proposing a change to the current city charter, amending the appointment of the city treasurer. City Manager Marie Gorley discussed the change.
The change, if passed, would allow the city to appoint a City Treasurer that has accounting experience. The individual would not serve on the Board of City Commissioners.
Currently, Janet Washam serves as the City Treasurer and also serves as a City Commissioner.
Residents of the City of Nowata will vote on the proposed change on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
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