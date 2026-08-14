Posted: Aug 14, 2026 2:01 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2026 2:01 PM

Brian McSweeney

A convicted violent offender is facing an additional felony charge in Washington County.

20-year-old Dakota Simmons, of Bartlesville, was charged on Friday with a violation of the Mary Rippy Violent Crime Registration Act.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registry (OSOR) sent a letter to Simmons' latest known address for verification on May 1, 2026. Simmons has allegedly not checked in with law enforcement in Oklahoma since May 18, 2025.

Simmons was convicted of use of a vehicle in discharge of a weapon on March 18, 2025, in Hillsborough County in Florida.