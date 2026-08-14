News
Bartlesville
Posted: Aug 14, 2026 8:58 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2026 9:05 AM
Get Real Ministries Jesus Burger to Move Indoors This Saturday
Tom Davis
Every 3rd Saturday at 12pm, Get Real Ministries shares the Word of God outside the walls of The Church with the Community. However, due to the extreme heat, the Jesus Burger event for Saturday, August 14 a noon will be held indoors at 411 West 14th Street in Bartlesville.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh Gamble invited everyone to worship and share in baptisms, healings, deliverance, and fellowship, while enjoying FREE food. Get Real Ministries also offers clothing and community outreach resources at Jesus Burger all while spreading the love of Jesus.
Get Real Ministries Sunday services have now moved to The Creamery at 515 SW Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville at 9am and 11am uder the name THAT CHURCH. Pastor Gambles reminds everyone that there will be no outreach services on Sunday, but the Wednesday and Saturday evening services and all outreach services will remain at Get Real Ministries 411 West 14th Street in Bartlesville.
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