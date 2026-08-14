Posted: Aug 14, 2026 2:18 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2026 2:18 AM

Tom Davis

It’s the party of the year! Concern will host its annual Lip Sync Battle in Bartlesville on Saturday, September 12, at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Jenese Tucker and Melody Cox of Concern recently appeared on Doenges Toyota’s Car Talk program on KWON to promote the organization’s annual fundraiser.

The rules are simple: contestants don’t actually sing — they just move their mouths and put on a show. Guests can expect an entertaining evening while supporting Concern’s programs and services in the Bartlesville community.

Tickets include admission to the show, Price’s Meat Market’s famous taco bar, two adult drink tickets and dessert. A cash bar will also be available for additional refreshments.

Thanks to the event’s sponsors, the ticket price is tax-deductible.

For tickets and additional information, visit concerncares.com/battle-in-bartlesville.