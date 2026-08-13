Posted: Aug 13, 2026 3:15 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2026 3:17 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent LaDonna Chancellor says the first day of class went exceptionally well

Chancellor says she visited every site within the school district on Thursday, starting at the Transportation Department, where she delivered donuts to bus drivers .

Chancellor says traffic flow around the schools were good, but noted there was a bit of a slow-down at Madison Middle School for the morning drop off. She says that and a few delays with bus routes should get better as the school year progresses .