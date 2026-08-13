Posted: Aug 13, 2026 2:29 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2026 2:29 PM

Brian McSweeney

Most offices within the City of Bartlesville will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7, due to the Labor Day holiday.

Monday trash routes will be serviced on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Public Works Director Keith Henry said, "Monday route customers will need to have their trash placed at the collection point no later than 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, for their trash to be collected the holiday week."