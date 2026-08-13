Posted: Aug 13, 2026 2:22 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2026 2:22 PM

Brian McSweeney

The City of Bartlesville announced Rachel Showler will be the new Human Resources Director.

Showler will succeed current HR Director Robin Betts, who accepted another position within the department.

Interim City Manager Laura Sanders said, "Rachel brings a strong combination of professional expertise, leadership and a genuine commitment to serving others to this important role...We are pleased to welcome her as our new human resources director and are confident that her experience and collaborative approach will strengthen our organization and support our employees."

Showler most recently served as executive director of GRAND Mental Health, Washington County, and has previously been employed as the director of human resources for Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Bartlesville, human resources coordinator for Grand Lake Mental Health Center, Nowata, and Craig County Mental Health Court coordinator for Grand Lake Mental Health Center, Vinita.

She holds a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in psychology, as well as a Society for Human Resource Management Certified Professional certification. Showler served on the City's Unsheltered Homeless Task Force and is a Building Bridges of Northeast Oklahoma board member and a United Way of Bartlesville Community Investment Committee member.