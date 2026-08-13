Posted: Aug 13, 2026 11:58 AMUpdated: Aug 13, 2026 11:58 AM

Tom Davis

The Cherokee Area Council of Boy Scouts has officially launched its fall recruitment drive. Families interested in building life skills, youth leadership, and career guidance can register easily online at CherokeeAreaCouncilBSA.org

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Phillip Wright said, "Our local council continues to boast an exceptionally high concentration of Eagle Scout achievements, recently sending local youth to all four national High Adventure Bases, including Philmont, Northern Tier, Sea Base, and the National Jamboree."

Wright also invited everyone to the Sky Trail Adventure Race on September 12, starting at 8:00 AM at Camp McClintock. This event features trail running, kayaking, walking, and zip-lining to raise funds for local Scouting programs.