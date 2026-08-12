Posted: Aug 12, 2026 2:38 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2026 2:38 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska City Manager Carol Jones gave her monthly financial update for the city during Tuesday evening's city council meeting. Just over a month into the new fiscal year, Jones says things seem to be starting off OK.

Jones says there is a positive balance in each of Pawhuska's major funds, those funds being electric, solid waste, water and the general fund. Jones went on to talk about sales tax and use tax.