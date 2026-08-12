Posted: Aug 12, 2026 2:35 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2026 2:42 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville woman is charged with a felony count of evidence tampering and a misdemeanor count of filing a false police report after allegedly deleting text messages from her phone and reporting a crime that didn’t occur.

32-year-old Alexis Lorenz appeared out of custody Wednesday in Washington County District Court to face the charges.

According to court documents, on May 18 police responded to a call to report a possible burglary and domestic situation. Lorenz told police the witness in the case allegedly arrived at her apartment and demanded the witness’ personal belongings.

Additionally, police worked two alleged protective order violations where the Lorenz claimed the witness was contacting her “constantly” via text message. She reportedly showed the officer the text messages with no responses from Lorenz.

The witness was later arrested on the alleged protective order violations. However, the witness says Lorenz was contacting him and the witness was responding to Lorenz. The witness showed proof that the messages he was sending were in response to Lorenz.

Police later questioned Lorenz, who admitted to deleting several messages she sent to the witness and a video and that the witness was staying at Lorenz’s apartment with permission, despite the active protective order.

A warrant was issued for Lorenz’s arrest on Aug. 7. She posted a $2,500 bond. Her next court date is Aug. 28.