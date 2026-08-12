Posted: Aug 12, 2026 2:14 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2026 2:17 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville woman is facing two new felony counts of child neglect just two weeks after being charged with another felony of child endangerment.

35-year-old Tiffany Amber Broughton appeared in Washington County District Court Wednesday via videoconference from jail. She was charged with the two felony counts and a misdemeanor count of public intoxication.

According to court records, the Department of Human Services contacted the Bartlesville Police Department on Aug. 7 with a report of two children living in a residence with Broughton that was in an unsanitary and unsafe condition.

Police obtained a search warrant and found deplorable conditions within the residence, including animal and human waste, trash and rotting food. Officers also report there were several smashed alcohol containers in multiple rooms and unusable bathroom fixtures.

In a follow-up interview with police on Tuesday, Aug. 11, Broughton allegedly arrived at police headquarters intoxicated.

Less than two weeks prior on July 31, Broughton was charged with felony child endangerment by driving under the influence of alcohol.

Due to the nature and frequency of the allege crimes, Broughton’s bond was set at $100,000 with an order of no contact with the children. Her next court date is Aug. 28.