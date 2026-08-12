Posted: Aug 12, 2026 2:04 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2026 2:04 PM

Ty Loftis

During Tuesday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, action was taken to declare the Ward Four seat vacant, as Rodger Milleson failed to attend meetings in June and July. There was also discussion regarding ways in which that seat should be filled.

An election will be held in February 2027 to fill Milleson's term, which was due up in May 2027. It was Mayor Steve Tolson's opinion that they should put a process forward in which they would attempt to find a way to fill that position until that time.