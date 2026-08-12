Posted: Aug 12, 2026 1:36 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2026 1:36 PM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest Bank recently gifted Jane Phillips Elementary School with $500 to support teacher needs. In addition, an Arvest team grilled hamburgers and provided lunch to teachers as they prepared their classrooms for the first day of school.

Arvest Bank associates Morgan Welch, Jill Carse, Chuck McCauley, David Nickel, Anthony Mancuso and Jennifer Tomlinson presented the check to Jane Phillips Elementary principal Stacey Goodwin.

“Investing in our schools and teachers is investing in the future of our community,” said David Nickel, president of Arvest Bank – Bartlesville Region. “It is our pleasure to present this check to Jane Phillips Elementary to support its teachers.”

Jane Phillips Elementary teachers provide children with a quality education and help them develop both academically and socially.