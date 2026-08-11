Posted: Aug 11, 2026 2:45 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2026 2:45 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata Area Chamber of Commerce is holding the "State of the Schools" advocacy meeting at the Boys and Girls Club of Nowata on Aug. 28.

Oklahoma State Superintendent Lindel Fields will be present at the event. Superintendents from Nowata Public Schools, Oklahoma Union School and South Coffeyville Public School will also be present and speak at the event.