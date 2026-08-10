Posted: Aug 10, 2026 2:02 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2026 2:02 PM

Ty Loftis

A Skiatook man has been sentenced after a federal grand jury found him guilty of posting threatening messages on social media. Logan Murfin was sentenced to 21 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release after making social media posts threatening to shoot, kill and gun down U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcements Agents.

A press release from the Northern District Court of Oklahoma says in April, Murfin was found guilty on ten counts, five of which were threatening to assault and murder federal law enforcement officers. Homeland Security Investigations received a report in October 2025 flagging posts Murfin had made online. Agents obtained search warrants to identify the poster and they learned it was Murfin making the posts from his home in Skiatook.