News
Washington County
Posted: Aug 10, 2026 2:02 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2026 2:06 PM
Washington Co. Commissioners Approve New Mapping Software
Nathan Thompson
The Washington County Commissioners approved a new agreement Monday with DataScout for several services that will be used across all three districts and the county assessor's office.
District 2 Commissioner Corey Shivel says the tools included with DataScout will be extremely helpful.
DataScout will also assist the county assessor's office with more detailed aerial mapping and outlining of platted property based on legal description.
The service agreements will be through the end of the 2027 fiscal year.
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