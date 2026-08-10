Posted: Aug 10, 2026 1:10 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2026 1:10 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

During that meeting, the Board approved the purchase of a Kawasaki lawnmower for the fairgrounds for just over $15,000 and a resolution was signed to advertise for north stall barns at the fairgrounds.

There was also an acknowledgement for the Board to move forward with the electronic application for the Pawhuska P3 Program for the Pawhuska Hospital. At a recent commissioners meeting, Chairperson of the Pawhuska Hospital, Beth Reed explains why they are needing help from the county.

There were also four utility permits signed for district two.