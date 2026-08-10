Posted: Aug 10, 2026 9:14 AMUpdated: Aug 10, 2026 9:39 AM

Tom Davis

Due to the sudden resignation of former Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey, Mayor James Curd announced in a social media post that the City of Bartlesville is holding a special City Council meeting, provided there is a quorum, to address the situation.

In his post, Mayor Curd said the council will consider a resolution to appoint an interim city manager and discuss a plan to search for a new city manager.