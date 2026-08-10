Posted: Aug 10, 2026 8:05 AMUpdated: Aug 10, 2026 8:05 AM

Chase Almy

Let's face it: getting middle-aged men to open up about their feelings is often as easy as assembling IKEA furniture without the manual. Enter Dudes & T.A.C.O.S. (Trailblazing Adventure of Connection, Outreach, and Support), a peer-driven initiative meeting at Cooper Mill on the second Tuesday of each month from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Running through September 8, this judgment-free gathering uses the undeniable bait of great food to coax guys into honest conversations about their mental and emotional well-being. The next meetup is right around the corner on August 11th, giving men the perfect excuse to skip cooking and do some emotional heavy lifting instead.

Led by ordinary dudes with lived experiences, who know firsthand that life can sometimes serve up a messy plate. The event is all about camaraderie, resilience, and breaking the stigma surrounding men's mental health. It’s a relaxed, welcoming environment where you can share your struggles, pick up practical life strategies, or simply just listen while enjoying some food (because let’s be real, tacos make everything better). Whether you’re looking to build a stronger, healthier community or just really need a good meal with like-minded guys, Dudes & T.A.C.O.S. proves that a little honest conversation and a lot of salsa can go a long way.