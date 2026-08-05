Posted: Aug 05, 2026 2:09 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2026 2:09 PM

Ty Loftis

A Washington County man is facing felony charges of attempting to elude a police officer on Friday, July 24. It is alleged Colton Dean reached speeds upwards of 111 miles per hour before his car became stuck in a ditch in the southern part of the county.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol initially observed Dean weaving between the inside and outide lane of traffic on Highway 75 in an attempt to pass the vehicles around him. When deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Dean turned onto a county road. An affidavit states Dean ran through two stop signs and drove in the middle of the road.

It is alleged that as Dean began driving on a section of gravel road, his car became stuck in a ditch. Dean told deputies he was scared and that is why he didn't stop.