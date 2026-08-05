Posted: Aug 05, 2026 12:01 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2026 12:01 PM

Ty Loftis

In the wake of Osage Nation Principal Chief Joe Tillman declaring a state of emergency due to projected revenue shortfalls on Tuesday night, it was announced on Wednesday morning that the Osage Nation private school will be closing.

The Osage Nation Visitor's Center has announced on their Facebook page that this will be their last week in operation and Osage News has received a press release stating Harvest Land Farm will also be closing.