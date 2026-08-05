Posted: Aug 05, 2026 9:24 AMUpdated: Aug 05, 2026 9:38 AM

Nathan Thompson

New Story Brewing is once again teaming up with Bartlesville’s Sutton Avian Research Center to serve as the official brewer for Wild Brew 2026, the nonprofit's annual fundraiser supporting bird conservation, scientific research and environmental education.

The partnership will debut this year's official benefit beer, Bob White IPA, during a pair of community events Aug. 7-8 at New Story Brewing, leading up to the 28th annual Wild Brew on Aug. 22 at the Arvest Convention Center in downtown Tulsa.

Wild Brew, one of Oklahoma's premier food and craft beverage fundraising events, brings together restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries from across the region to benefit the Sutton Avian Research Center's conservation programs.

This year's Bob White IPA is a low-alcohol, juicy India pale ale inspired by the masked bobwhite, one of two critically endangered bird species the Sutton Center is working to restore through its conservation breeding and recovery efforts. The seasonal beer features notes of peach candy, tropical fruit and citrus peel with a smooth malt profile and crisp finish.

The beer will make its public debut Aug. 7 following a private appreciation event honoring Wild Brew volunteers, sponsors, participating restaurants and beverage partners. The public release begins at 7 p.m. with the first ceremonial keg tapping at New Story Brewing, 601 E. Fourth St., in Tulsa.

Guests will have an opportunity to sample the benefit beer, meet representatives from the Sutton Center and purchase discounted Wild Brew tickets and VIP Patron Packages. Ticket giveaways also will be held during the event.

A second community event, "It's for the Birds," is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at the brewery. The family-friendly conservation event will feature live ambassador birds from the Sutton Avian Research Center, educational exhibits, children's activities and opportunities to learn about Oklahoma wildlife conservation efforts.

Visitors also can purchase discounted Wild Brew tickets and VIP packages while enjoying Bob White IPA and other New Story Brewing beverages.

Wild Brew 2026 will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, with a VIP Patron Hour beginning at 4 p.m. The event serves as the Sutton Avian Research Center's largest annual fundraiser, generating support for bird conservation, scientific research and environmental education initiatives throughout Oklahoma.

Organizers say the benefit beer and kickoff events are intended to build community awareness for the Sutton Center's mission while celebrating Oklahoma's wildlife ahead of the annual fundraiser.