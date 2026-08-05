Posted: Aug 05, 2026 7:31 AMUpdated: Aug 05, 2026 7:49 AM

Kelli WIlliams / Tom Davis

The City of Bartlesville is asking for the public's assistance in protecting critical water infrastructure: the floating water mixing units located throughout Hudson Lake. In addition to increasing patrols around the lake, the City is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the prosecution of those responsible for vandalizing the mixers, which churn the lake to prevent algae from forming.

"Over the past several years, these critical pieces of infrastructure have experienced a substantial increase in vandalism, resulting in costly repairs and reduced effectiveness in maintaining the quality of our community's drinking water," said Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen.

Strategically anchored throughout the lake, each unit draws water from specific depths and operates continuously to circulate the water column. This process reduces algae blooms and maintains consistent raw water quality, allowing the City's water treatment plant to operate efficiently. With each floating mixer valued at approximately $70,000, these units represent a significant public investment. Repeated acts of vandalism include:

Jamming debris into the central rotating components.

Dragging mixers to different areas of the lake, reducing their effectiveness and damaging the units.

Damaging solar panels.

Attempting to flood or disable the equipment and float support systems.

"These acts of vandalism ultimately affect every citizen who relies on Bartlesville drinking water," Lauritsen said. "Repairing damaged equipment increases operational costs and reduces the City's ability to optimize raw water quality before treatment."

To protect these assets, the City is immediately enforcing strict park hours from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m."If the vandalism continues, we may have no choice but to close Hudson Lake to all boating traffic," Lauritsen warned. "Of course, this is an outcome we hope to avoid. Hudson Lake is a valued recreational resource for our community, and we want it to remain open for everyone to enjoy responsibly."