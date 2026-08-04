Posted: Aug 04, 2026 9:33 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2026 9:33 AM

Ty Loftis

A Pawhuska man has been arrested after it is alleged he stole items from the former National Guard Armory Building in Pawhuska. This facility currently stores evidence and property belonging to the Pawhuska Police Department.

It is alleged David Cochrane stole a motorcycle, numerous tools and other property belonging to the Pawhuska Police Department, evidence associated with previous criminal investigations and suspected illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia discovered during the execution of a search warrant.

An Osage County Sheriff's Office Facebook post states they assisted the Pawhuska Police Department in an investigation. That investigation revealed that he housed some of the property at his house and another residence as well.

As a result, the investigation remains active and more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.