Posted: Aug 04, 2026 9:29 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2026 9:29 AM

Nathan Thompson

A section of Frank Phillips Boulevard in downtown Bartlesville will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 11, while crews install a cooling unit at the Johnstone Sare Building, city officials said.

The closure will affect all eastbound and westbound lanes of Frank Phillips Boulevard between Keeler and Johnstone avenues. Portions of the sidewalk and parking spaces on the north side of the roadway also will be closed during the work.

Several parking spaces on the north side of Frank Phillips Boulevard will be closed beginning overnight before the project. Roadway and sidewalk closures are scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

City officials expect the work to be completed and all roadway, sidewalk and parking closures removed before noon.