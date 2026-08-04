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Bartlesville
Posted: Aug 04, 2026 9:12 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2026 9:12 AM
Mayor Curd is Running for Re-election
Tom Davis
Bartlesville Mayor James Curd Jr. has filed his declaration of candidacy for Bartlesville City Council. He is running as the incumbent in Ward 3.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mayor Curd talked about his run saying, "We've had a lot of good things happen in Bartleville. We've got new business in town. We've grown jobs. Our sales tax is up. I think we've got a positive approach to the way we're trying to help the city every day, and I look forward to continuing to be a part of that."
The filing period for Bartlesville City Council continues through Wednesday.
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