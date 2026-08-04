Posted: Aug 04, 2026 1:44 AMUpdated: Aug 04, 2026 1:45 AM

Tom Davis

On Monday, Congressman Brecheen announced his August town hall schedule which includes stops in 15 different cities.

Among those cities is Bartlesville where Brecheen wih hold his town hall 6:00pm - 7:00pm at the Tri County Tech Event Center, 6101 Nowata Rd. in Bartlesville.

Monday, August 24th, 2026

8:00am - 9:00am

Tishomingo Town Hall

Johnston County Library

116 W. Main St.

Tishomingo, OK 73460

10:00am - 11:00am

Durant Town Hall

Donald W. Reynolds Library

1515 W. Main St.

Durant, OK 74701

12:00pm - 1:00pm

Coalgate Town Hall

Coal County Public Library

115 W. Ohio Ave.

Coalgate, OK 74538

2:00pm - 3:00pm

McAlester Town Hall

Southeast Expo Center

Room 101

4500 W. US Highway 270

McAlester, OK 74501

4:00pm - 5:00pm

Holdenville Town Hall

Grace M. Pickens Public Library

209 E. 9th St.

Holdenville, OK 74848

6:00pm - 7:00pm

Okemah Town Hall

Okfuskee County Historical Society

407 W. Broadway Street

Okemah, OK 74859

Tuesday, August 25th, 2026

8:00am - 9:00am

Jay Town Hall

Delaware County Library

429 South 9th Street

Jay, OK 74346

10:00am - 11:00am

Chouteau Town Hall

Chouteau Town Hall

111 S. Lewis St.

Chouteau, OK 74337

2:00pm - 3:00pm

Claremore Town Hall

Claremore Conference Center

Will Rogers South Ballroom

1400 W. Country Club Rd.

Claremore, OK 74017

6:00pm - 7:00pm

Bartlesville Town Hall

Tri County Tech

Event Center

6101 Nowata Rd.

Bartlesville, OK 74006

Wednesday, August 26th, 2026

8:00am - 9:00am

Muskogee Town Hall

Martin Luther King Center

Conference Room

300 W. Martin Luther King St.

Muskogee, OK 74401

12:00pm - 1:00pm

Eufaula Town Hall

Eufaula Memorial Library

301 S. First St.

Eufaula, OK 74432

2:00pm - 3:00pm

Wilburton Town Hall

Latimer County Public Library

301 W. Ada Ave.

Wilburton, OK 74578

4:00pm - 5:00pm

Poteau Town Hall

Donald W. Reynolds Community Center

105 Reynolds Ave.

Poteau, OK 74953

7:00pm - 8:00pm

Broken Bow Town Hall

Broken Bow Library

404 N. Broadway St.

Broken Bow, OK 74728