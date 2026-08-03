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Posted: Aug 03, 2026 7:47 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2026 7:47 PM
Dewey Council Names New SRO, Raises Nuisance Abatement Costs
Chase Almy
During their regular meeting on Monday evening, the Dewey City Council passed every item on their agenda, most notably approving a new School Resource Officer interagency agreement for the 2026-2027 fiscal year. Tab LeMaster was officially named as the new School Resource Officer to serve Dewey schools. In addition to the SRO agreement, the council agreed to increase public nuisance abatement rates. This change means property owners will now face higher fees when the city has to step in to perform work like mowing and debris removal on neglected or non-compliant properties.
Following the formal voting, the council opened the floor for unscheduled citizens' input. During this time, residents brought forward several community concerns regarding local infrastructure and neighborhood upkeep. Specific issues raised by citizens included the condition of certain roads, a need for proper signage, and complaints concerning a specific residential lot. Because these items were not on the official posted agenda, no immediate action could be taken by Mayor Stafford or the council, but the feedback was heard for potential referral to the City Manager or inclusion on a future agenda.
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