Posted: Aug 03, 2026 2:46 PMUpdated: Aug 03, 2026 2:46 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man found himself in the Washington County Jail on Monday afternoon facing a felony rape charge. It is alleged Isiaih Jordan raped an underage female victim on Friday.

The victim told Bartlesville police officers that she sustained injuries during the incident, forcing her to go to the hospital. That is where officers took her statement. After speaking with Jordan, he admitted to the allegations and knew the victim was underage.