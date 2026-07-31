Posted: Jul 31, 2026 2:33 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2026 2:33 PM

Ty Loftis

A Washington County woman found herself in jail earlier this week after Bartlesville police officers were told she has methamphetamine and a pipe in her purse. She was seen in court on the felony charge of being in possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute.

Rhonda Smith was pulled over on Monday evening as a result of having several items hanging from her rear view mirror, which obstructed her view. A K-9 officer gave a positive alert for possible narcotics in the vehicle and Smith told officers her purse is where the narcotics were located.

An affidavit states a glass pipe with burnt residue was located inside a glasses case. It is further alleged a large quanity of a white crystalline substance was located inside Smith's leather bag. That later tested positive for methamphetamine. Also in the bag was a scale and four clear bags next to the scale with one of the bags containing a white crystalline substance. Scheduled II Adderall was also found in the vehicle.

After testing and weighing the methamphetamine, it was determined Smith had 15.4 grams in her purse.