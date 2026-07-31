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Crime & Courts
Posted: Jul 31, 2026 2:33 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2026 2:33 PM
Washington Co Woman Booked on CDS Distribution Charge
Ty Loftis
A Washington County woman found herself in jail earlier this week after Bartlesville police officers were told she has methamphetamine and a pipe in her purse. She was seen in court on the felony charge of being in possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute.
Rhonda Smith was pulled over on Monday evening as a result of having several items hanging from her rear view mirror, which obstructed her view. A K-9 officer gave a positive alert for possible narcotics in the vehicle and Smith told officers her purse is where the narcotics were located.
An affidavit states a glass pipe with burnt residue was located inside a glasses case. It is further alleged a large quanity of a white crystalline substance was located inside Smith's leather bag. That later tested positive for methamphetamine. Also in the bag was a scale and four clear bags next to the scale with one of the bags containing a white crystalline substance. Scheduled II Adderall was also found in the vehicle.
After testing and weighing the methamphetamine, it was determined Smith had 15.4 grams in her purse.
Smith is due back in court next Friday and is facing a $50,000 bond.
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