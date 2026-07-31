Posted: Jul 31, 2026 11:30 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2026 11:31 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, there will be consideration to sign a lease agreement with Welch State Bank so that District Three can purchase a 2025 New Holland Tractor. That would cost just over $86,000. The Board will also consider signing an agreement that would allow for Guy Engineering to be their on-call professional service provider for the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

The Board will consider signing resolutions that would allow the commissioners to advertise for outdoor north pens and an arena fence at the Osage County Fairgrounds.

There will also be consideration to sign a quote with Priority Dispatch Corp. for just over $95,000. That will be for new EMD software for the E-911 department.