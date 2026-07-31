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Nowata County News
Posted: Jul 31, 2026 10:29 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2026 10:29 AM
Nowata Graduate MaShayla Brown Wins Panda Cares Scholarship
Brian McSweeney
Nowata High School graduate MaShayla Brown was selected as a recipient of the Boys and Girls Club of America (BGCA) Panda Cares Scholars Program Scholarship.
Brown was one of 15 students nationwide to receive the $25,000 Panda Cares Great Futures Scholarship.
Brown will attend Rogers State University in the fall.
Brown was named a Patriot Auto Group Student of the Month for February. Find her full story here.
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