Posted: Jul 31, 2026 10:08 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2026 10:08 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will hold their first meeting of August on Monday morning, with additional agreements for juvenile detention services up for discussion.

According to an agenda, the commissioners will possibly take action on three agreements for juvenile services in Cleveland, Pottowatomie and Garfield counties. Two agreements are handled through CommunityWorks and one through Oklahoma Juvenile Justice Services.

The commissioners are also expected to discuss three properties that were acquired due to deliquent taxes and will be up for resale. Additionally, Washington County Emergency Management will introduce an amendment to the ReGroup agreement for mass text messaging services.