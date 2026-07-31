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Washington County
Posted: Jul 31, 2026 10:08 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2026 10:08 AM
Washington Co. Commissioners to Meet Monday
Nathan Thompson
The Washington County Commissioners will hold their first meeting of August on Monday morning, with additional agreements for juvenile detention services up for discussion.
According to an agenda, the commissioners will possibly take action on three agreements for juvenile services in Cleveland, Pottowatomie and Garfield counties. Two agreements are handled through CommunityWorks and one through Oklahoma Juvenile Justice Services.
The commissioners are also expected to discuss three properties that were acquired due to deliquent taxes and will be up for resale. Additionally, Washington County Emergency Management will introduce an amendment to the ReGroup agreement for mass text messaging services.
The commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.
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