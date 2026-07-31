Posted: Jul 31, 2026 9:32 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2026 10:13 AM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Police Chief Forrest Smith was booked into the Canadian County Detention Center on Thursday after allegations that Smith notarized an affidavit attesting he complied with the audit process. This alleged crime occurred while Smith served as Okarche Police Chief.

The Canadian County District Attorney’s Office requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation look into these allegations. The investigation revealed Smith used the signature and notary stamp without permission.

A warrant for Smith’s arrest was issued on Wednesday and he turned himself in on Thursday. He posted a $5,000 bond.