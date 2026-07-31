Posted: Jul 31, 2026 9:16 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2026 9:16 AM

Nathan Thompson

Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma will bring back its Great Cookie Pairing fundraiser next week, giving adults a chance to sample classic Girl Scout cookies alongside craft beverages while raising money to help local girls participate in Scouting.

The event will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Cooper and Mill in downtown Bartlesville. Tickets are $50 and will be available both online and at the door, according to Mandy Johnston of the Crosstimbers Service Unit, who discussed the fundraiser Friday on KWON's Community Connection.

Johnston says proceeds will provide financial assistance for girls and troops, helping reduce barriers to participation in Girl Scouts

"We don't want financial concerns to be a barrier for our area girls to become active in Scouts," she said. "Girl Scouts is an excellent organization that helps girls explore their interests in STEM, outdoors, entrepreneurship, camp a lot, build new friendships and really be comfortable in who they are.

"The money raised at the Great Cookie Pairing goes to financial assistance of all kinds for girls, for girls in our troops, girls that are interested in Scouting. So it's a really fun way to raise money to support the girls in the community."

The fundraiser features pairings of traditional Girl Scout cookies with craft beverages prepared by Cooper and Mill. Nonalcoholic options will also be available this year. The event includes charcuterie, a silent auction, trivia and other activities geared toward adults.

"Cooper and Mill does a fantastic job of making good, interesting pairings that really kind of open things up for you," she said. "It's also fun to kind of have an adult event that can still support the organization that has become very dear to many of us."