Posted: Jul 29, 2026 2:36 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2026 2:36 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man found himself in the Washington County Jail on Wednesday after getting pulled over and allegedly having 42 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle. Ernest Marshall is facing felony charges of being in possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Bartlesville police officers initiated a traffic stop on Marshall after he failed to use his turn signal. A K-9 officer had a positive alert on the vehicle, prompting a probable cause search.

An affidavit states officers located a black bag in the passenger floor board. Inside the black bag was a glass pipe, a white crystalline substance and several baggies. A scale was also allegedly found in Marshall's vehicle.